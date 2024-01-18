Setback for Qalandars as Rashid to miss HBL PSL

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars, who are aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, experienced a body blow when their premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan said he would not be available for the PSL 9 which will explode into action here at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 17.

Premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan. — AFP/File

Rashid has undergone a lower back surgery and he has informed the Qalandars management about his unavailability for the country’s marquee event. Lahore Qalandars will begin their title defence when they take on Islamabad United in their opener at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 17.

Rashid has been an integral part of the Qalandars family and he has played a massive role with the ball in his PSL journey for his franchise. He has played 28 matches in the PSL for Lahore Qalandars from 2021-2023 and has taken 44 wickets.

Rashid also had to withdraw from the BBL and SA20 and he is also missing national duty as Afghanistan is currently engaged in a series against India. Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana told reporters here on Wednesday that Rashid will be hugely missed.

“Yes, we will miss him a lot as he has been an integral part of the Qalandars family. It’s difficult to replace him but effort will be made to play top cricket despite this major setback,” Atif said. He said that every effort would be made to complete a hat-trick of titles.

“You know in the initial few seasons Qalandars were facing issues. We focussed on youth development programme and prepared good stuff which eventually yielded results as we clinched two successive titles. We aim to win the title this time also and complete a hat-trick,” Atif said.

Qalandars have won the PSL two time under the leadership of Pakistan’s experienced pacer Shaheen Afridi who is also leading the national side these days in the T20 series against New Zealand.