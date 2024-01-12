Karachi’s batter Haroon gears up well for U19 World Cup Challenge

Right-handed batter from Karachi Haroon Arshad. — PCB

LAHORE: Haroon Arshad, a promising right-handed batter from Karachi, is all set to embrace the challenge of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

With a cricketing journey that started early under the guidance of his father, an amateur player himself, Haroon brings a blend of passion and skill to the national Under-19 team.

Recalling his introduction to the sport, Haroon shared, “I began with street cricket like any other kid, but my father introduced me to proper hard-ball cricket due to his own experience at the club level. My parents have consistently supported my journey, emphasising the importance of allowing children to excel in their chosen fields. While my sisters pursued careers in medicine, I found my calling in cricket.”

Having progressed through various age groups, representing teams like Karachi Region U13, Sindh Whites U16, Sindh Blues U19, and Karachi Region Whites U19, Haroon Arshad earned his spot in the Pakistan Under-19 team. As a right-handed batter, he prides himself on timing his shots well, playing with freedom, and maintaining a solid defense. Haroon admires Babar Azam’s sound technique and exquisite cover drives.

Muhammad Masroor, the assistant batting coach for Pakistan Under-19 and a witness to Haroon’s progress, remarked, “I’ve seen him since he was a little kid, and I was thoroughly impressed by his mechanics as a batter. He always looked ahead of his time and was eager to learn everything about the game. It feels great to see him part of the Pakistan Under-19 team for the World Cup.”

Haroon’s notable performances include an impressive stint in the National Under16 Cup 2021-22, where he amassed 282 runs at an average of 56 in five games. Moving up to the Under-19 level in the 2023-24 season.

“We have prepared well for this challenge, and Mohammad Yousuf has shared his knowledge of the South African conditions with us during the camp.” Haroon said.