Bradburn quits

LAHORE: Grant Bradburn, the high-performance coach, quit his position on Monday, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work with the national team. He was appointed as the head coach of the national men’s side for a two-year term in May last year.

The high-performance coach and veteran New Zealand batter Grant Bradburn. — AFP/File

“Time to close the amazing chapter that has been Pakistan cricket. Three roles over five years, I am proud of what’s been achieved and grateful to have worked with so many outstanding players, coaches, and staff,” he stated.