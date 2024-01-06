Ibrahim wins Siddiqsons Tennis title

KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltifat won men’s singles title at the 1st Ocean-Siddiqsons Tennis Championship that concluded at DA Creek Club here on Friday.
He defeated Uzair Katchhi 8-2 in the final. In the final of juniors under-17 singles, Ruhab Faisal overpowered Rayan Ahmed 6-4, 4-6, 10-5. In the final of boys under-15 singles, Ruhab Faisal beat Dhuraf Das 4-1, 5-3.
In the final of under-13 singles, Zain Nomi won against Meer Abbas Bhagat 4-1, 0-4, 10-2. In the final of under-11 singles, Meer Abbas Bhagat thrashed Rohan Das 4-1, 4-0.
In the final of under-8 singles, Ariz Ayaz beat Ali Zamin 10-8, 10-2. In the final of men’s doubles, Haris Tariq and Vinod Das smashed Shahzad Khan and Arham Zhehzad 8-3.
SYDNEY: David Warner was reunited on Friday with his missing “baggy green” Test caps after the veteran Australian...
HONG KONG: World number five Andrey Rublev survived a huge scare on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Hong Kong...
CAPE TOWN: India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday told critics of sub-continent pitches to “keep their mouths...
Record 20 teams will feature in much-anticipated 9th edition of World Cup to be co-hosted by West Indies, USA from...
KARACHI: State Bank defeated WAPDA by 9 wickets on the third day of the fourth round of the President Trophy on...
Besides Karachi Lahore and Rawalpindi will have to host nine matches each while Multan will act as host to five...