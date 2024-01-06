Ibrahim wins Siddiqsons Tennis title

KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltifat won men’s singles title at the 1st Ocean-Siddiqsons Tennis Championship that concluded at DA Creek Club here on Friday.

He defeated Uzair Katchhi 8-2 in the final. In the final of juniors under-17 singles, Ruhab Faisal overpowered Rayan Ahmed 6-4, 4-6, 10-5. In the final of boys under-15 singles, Ruhab Faisal beat Dhuraf Das 4-1, 5-3.

In the final of under-13 singles, Zain Nomi won against Meer Abbas Bhagat 4-1, 0-4, 10-2. In the final of under-11 singles, Meer Abbas Bhagat thrashed Rohan Das 4-1, 4-0.

In the final of under-8 singles, Ariz Ayaz beat Ali Zamin 10-8, 10-2. In the final of men’s doubles, Haris Tariq and Vinod Das smashed Shahzad Khan and Arham Zhehzad 8-3.