Imad Butt to lead hockey team in Olympic qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF-Bugti faction) has finalised an 18-member Pakistan contingent to compete in the Olympic Qualifying round to be held in Oman from January 15-23.

Pakistan team will be led by seasoned Imad Butt with Abu Bakar Mahmood being his deputy.

“Following the arrival of six players busy playing in international leagues, we have succeeded in raising a competitive unit for the important Olympic Qualifying round to be held in Oman. Some experience has got back in the side which indeed is a welcoming sign,” Shahnaz Sheikh, team head coach, told ‘The News’ here at Bunda Ground Tuesday.

Olympian Kaleemullah Khan, who heads the selection committee, however was unable to reach Islamabad and supervise the trials.

“Due to flight issues he was unable to reach Islamabad to supervise trails,” Shahnaz Sheikh said.

In his absence, selectors Nasir Ali and Raheem Khan along with head coach Shahnaz supervised the trials. Afraz was the notable omission from the selected party.

The Olympic Qualifying event, scheduled to take place from January 15 to 21 in Muscat, is important to the fact that Pakistan missed the last two Olympics. With Great Britain, Malaysia and China in Pakistan have good chances of making it to the semi-finals and hence a chance to finish among the top three teams to qualify for Paris Olympics.

Team for Olympic qualifiers (Goalkeepers): Abdullah Ishtiaq, Waqar, Arbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Abdullah, Sufiyan Khan, Imad Shakeel Butt (captain) and Abu Bakar Mahmood (vice-captain).

Other players: Murtaza Yaqoob, Abdul Mannan, Aqeel Ahmed, Moeen Shakil, Salman Razaq, Abdul Hannan Shahid, Ghazanfar Ali, Abdul Rahman Jr., Zikriya Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Arshad Liaquat.

Team management: Shahnaz Sheikh (head coach), Shakil Abbasi (coach), Dilawar Hussain (assistant coach), Amjad Ali (Goalkeeping Coach), Waqas Mahmood (Physiotherapist), Muhammad Imran Khan (Physical Trainer).