PHF president discusses Olympic Qualifier preparations with minister

LAHORE: President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Fawad Hasan Fawad, at the Inter-Provincial Liaison Office in the federal capital.

An official of the PHF said that they discussed the arrangements for the participation of the Pakistan team in the Olympic Qualifier to be held in Muscat, Oman, from January 15 to 21.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Fawad Hasan Fawad. — APP/File

President PHF briefed the Federal Minister about the ongoing national training camp in Islamabad, highlighting issues related to the food, accommodation, and training of players.

During the meeting, President PHF presented an estimate of expenses for the tour of the team. Additionally, he shared details regarding the estimated arrears of players.

Fawad expressed his commitment to addressing the issues faced by the Pakistan players.

The Federal Minister issued instructions to the sports board for the implementation of measures aimed at resolving the problems faced by the Pakistan players.

This includes ensuring better training facilities, accommodation improvements, and meeting nutritional needs.