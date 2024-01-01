Junaid appointed Pakistan U19 bowling coach

LAHORE: Pakistan’s experienced fast bowler Junaid Khan has been appointed bowling coach of the national under-19 team preparing for the Junior World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa.

With 107 international matches under his belt, Junaid brings valuable knowledge and understanding of the game to the U19 team.

Pakistan’s experienced fast bowler Junaid Khan. — PCB

The training camp for the tournament has been started which will carry on till January 6.

Shoaib Mohammad (Team Manager), Mohammad Yousaf (Head Coach), Junaid Khan (Bowling Coach), Mansoor Amjad (Fielding Coach), Muhammad Masroor (Assistant Batting Coach), Umer Rashid Dar (Assistant Coach), Hafiz Naeem Ul Rasul (Team Physio), Usman Hashmi (Team Analyst) and Imran Ullah (Strength & Conditioning Coach).