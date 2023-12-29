KPT Football Challenge Cup begins tomorrow

LAHORE: KPT Football Challenge Cup, carrying 18 teams, will begin at the KPT Sports Complex from Saturday (tomorrow).

The event will last until January 24.

The 18 teams have been bracketed in two groups. The Group A carries Shafi Mohammaden FC, Hyderi Baloch FC, Khyber Muslim FC, Keamari Mohammaden FC, Shahid Memorial FC, Ismail Memorial FC, Azam Sports FC, Baloch Mohammaden FC Malir and Maymar Sports FC.

A representational image showing a football in a field. — Pixabay

The Group B carries Babul Sports FC, Lalbakhsh Memorial FC, Mauripur Baloch FC, Burma Afridi FC, Malir Shaheen FC, Madhu Mohammaden FC, Gulshan Soccer FC, National Soccer FC and Mauripur Greens Baloch.

The top four teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The winners will be handed over a cash prize of Rs200,000 with the runners-up to go away with Rs100,000.

KPT Sports Manager Major Mehmood Riaz told ‘The News’ that before the opening of the tournament they would honour Pakistan wheelchair team which recently won the T20 Asia Cup title in Nepal.

Pakistan’s former batting legends Javed Miandad and Younis Khan will grace the occasion.

Chairman KPT Syed Syedian Raza Zaidi will also be there during the ceremony.