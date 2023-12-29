Dahani leads SNGPL strike with hat-trick

KARACHI: The third round of the President Trophy began with a hat-trick from Shahnawaz Dahani and centuries from Saad Naseem and Abdul Faseeh.
At the State Bank Stadium, SNGPL took control after winning the toss. They restricted State Bank to a modest 170 runs thanks to a stellar bowling performance by Shahnawaz Dahani, who claimed career-best figures of 6-40, including a hat-trick that dismissed Ramiz Aziz, Mohammad Imran, and Kashif Bhatti. SNGPL ended the day at 48-4. Mohammad Ilyas got three wickets.
PTV chose to field at the National Bank Stadium, but Ghani Glass proved their decision wrong. Saad Naseem’s blistering innings of 150, studded with 21 fours and a six, powered them to a strong 319-9 at stumps. PTV, in response, lost two wickets without scoring a run.
The HEC decided to bat first at the UBL Sports Complex and were rewarded handsomely. Abdul Faseeh’s dominant 153 (15 fours, 6 sixes) anchored amammoth 411-7 for KRL. Waqar Ahmad (60) and Shiroon Siraj (64) provided valuable support. Higher Education had reached 41-1 in response by the end of play.
