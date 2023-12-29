Dahani leads SNGPL strike with hat-trick

KARACHI: The third round of the President Trophy began with a hat-trick from Shahnawaz Dahani and centuries from Saad Naseem and Abdul Faseeh.

At the State Bank Stadium, SNGPL took control after winning the toss. They restricted State Bank to a modest 170 runs thanks to a stellar bowling performance by Shahnawaz Dahani, who claimed career-best figures of 6-40, including a hat-trick that dismissed Ramiz Aziz, Mohammad Imran, and Kashif Bhatti. SNGPL ended the day at 48-4. Mohammad Ilyas got three wickets.

Shahnawaz Dahani bowling pose at the State Bank Stadium on December 28, 2023. —Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

PTV chose to field at the National Bank Stadium, but Ghani Glass proved their decision wrong. Saad Naseem’s blistering innings of 150, studded with 21 fours and a six, powered them to a strong 319-9 at stumps. PTV, in response, lost two wickets without scoring a run.

The HEC decided to bat first at the UBL Sports Complex and were rewarded handsomely. Abdul Faseeh’s dominant 153 (15 fours, 6 sixes) anchored amammoth 411-7 for KRL. Waqar Ahmad (60) and Shiroon Siraj (64) provided valuable support. Higher Education had reached 41-1 in response by the end of play.