Muzammil too strong for Sami

ISLAMABAD: Muzammil Murtaza proved too good for Sami Zeb Khan, winning in straight sets in the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championship at the PTF/SDA Tennis Complex.

Muzammil powered past Zeb 6-1, 6-1 to make it to the third round of the men’s single event.

Muzammil Murtaza while taking a shot in this image. — X/@MizammilO

All other leading players including Mohammad Shoaib, Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Abid progressed without facing any real problem.

Sarah Mahboob Khan also got off to a winning start in the women’s single event beating Laiba Iqbal 6-1, 6-0 in the first round.

Men’s singles second round: Muhammad Shoaib bt M. Huzaifa Khan 6-0, 6-4; Barkatullah bt Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-2; Yousaf Khalil bt Hamza Roman 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Mudassir Murtaza bt M. Hamza Aasim 6-4, 6-0; Muzammil Murtaza bt Sami Zeb Khan 6-1, 6-1; Muhammad Abid bt Jubran ul Haq 6-0, 6-0; Abdullah Adnan bt Saqib Hayat 7-5, 6-4; Aqeel Khan bt Shahzad Khan 6-1, 6-2.

Ladies singles 1st round: Natalia Zaman bt Kainat Ali 6-1, 6-1; Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Laiba Iqbal 6-1, 6-0; Soha Ali bt Sheeza Sajid 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s doubles 1st round: Hamid Israr / Asadullah bt Mahatir Muhammad / Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-4, 6-0; M. Abid / Shahzad Khan bt Hamza Roman / Saqib Hayat 6-7(5), 6-1(10-7); Sami Zeb Khan / M. Zaryab Khan bt M. Huzaifa Khan / M. Talha Khan 6-4, 5-7(10-4).

Boys 18 & under singles 2nd round: Muhammad Salar bt Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-1; Asad Zaman bt Sameer Zaman 6-0, 6-1; Hamid Israr bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-2; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Laraib Shamsi 6-0, 6-0; Mahatir Muhammad bt Hamza Hussain 6-4, 6-4; Hamza Roman bt Amir Mazari 6-1, 6-1; Ahtesham Humayun bt Rahim Veqar 6-1, 6-3; Hamza Aasim bt Shahswar Khan 6-0, 6-0.