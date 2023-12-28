Muzammil too strong for Sami

ISLAMABAD: Muzammil Murtaza proved too good for Sami Zeb Khan, winning in straight sets in the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championship at the PTF/SDA Tennis Complex.
Muzammil powered past Zeb 6-1, 6-1 to make it to the third round of the men’s single event.
All other leading players including Mohammad Shoaib, Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Abid progressed without facing any real problem.
Sarah Mahboob Khan also got off to a winning start in the women’s single event beating Laiba Iqbal 6-1, 6-0 in the first round.
Men’s singles second round: Muhammad Shoaib bt M. Huzaifa Khan 6-0, 6-4; Barkatullah bt Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-2; Yousaf Khalil bt Hamza Roman 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Mudassir Murtaza bt M. Hamza Aasim 6-4, 6-0; Muzammil Murtaza bt Sami Zeb Khan 6-1, 6-1; Muhammad Abid bt Jubran ul Haq 6-0, 6-0; Abdullah Adnan bt Saqib Hayat 7-5, 6-4; Aqeel Khan bt Shahzad Khan 6-1, 6-2.
Ladies singles 1st round: Natalia Zaman bt Kainat Ali 6-1, 6-1; Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Laiba Iqbal 6-1, 6-0; Soha Ali bt Sheeza Sajid 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s doubles 1st round: Hamid Israr / Asadullah bt Mahatir Muhammad / Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-4, 6-0; M. Abid / Shahzad Khan bt Hamza Roman / Saqib Hayat 6-7(5), 6-1(10-7); Sami Zeb Khan / M. Zaryab Khan bt M. Huzaifa Khan / M. Talha Khan 6-4, 5-7(10-4).
Boys 18 & under singles 2nd round: Muhammad Salar bt Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-1; Asad Zaman bt Sameer Zaman 6-0, 6-1; Hamid Israr bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-2; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Laraib Shamsi 6-0, 6-0; Mahatir Muhammad bt Hamza Hussain 6-4, 6-4; Hamza Roman bt Amir Mazari 6-1, 6-1; Ahtesham Humayun bt Rahim Veqar 6-1, 6-3; Hamza Aasim bt Shahswar Khan 6-0, 6-0.
