District Malir EPI beat Provincial EPI

KARACHI: District Malir EPI defeated Provincial EPI by 80 runs in the final of a tournament organised to raise awareness about immunisation. It was a collaborative effort between the District Malir DHO office and the Provincial EPI office, organised at the newly-developed Star Cricket Ground in UC-2 Muslimabad, Landhi town.

A representational image of a hard ball. — Unsplash/File

“We believe in engaging communities and creating a friendly environment by conducting programs. It is our hope that this initiative contributes to a healthier Pakistan where all children can play cricket without the fear of disease,” said Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Project Director EPI.