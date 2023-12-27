District Malir EPI beat Provincial EPI

KARACHI: District Malir EPI defeated Provincial EPI by 80 runs in the final of a tournament organised to raise awareness about immunisation. It was a collaborative effort between the District Malir DHO office and the Provincial EPI office, organised at the newly-developed Star Cricket Ground in UC-2 Muslimabad, Landhi town.
“We believe in engaging communities and creating a friendly environment by conducting programs. It is our hope that this initiative contributes to a healthier Pakistan where all children can play cricket without the fear of disease,” said Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Project Director EPI.
KARACHI: The 6th Annual Sports Award and Rashid Siddiqui Talent Award ceremony was organised by the Sports Journalists...
KARACHI: The 18th Sindh Games which are due for last three years, remain delayed despite the efforts of caretaker...
KARACHI: M Saim, Faizan Ali, and Haris Zahid clinched titles at the 2nd McDonald’s National Junior Squash Open at...
KARACHI: Pakistan reached the second stage in the Women’s and Mixed World Cup held in Rumilly, France, recently.The...
CENTURION: South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took five wickets but a fighting innings by KL Rahul kept Indian...
LAHORE: The PCB has introduced three extensive player development programmes, focusing on the establishment of...