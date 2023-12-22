Dutch hockey club to visit Pakistan

LAHORE: Top Dutch hockey club Billy Ozendaal will travel to Pakistan for a seven-day tour in February 2024 on the invitation of Khawaja Junaid Academy.

Coached by Fareed Ahmad, the club will play three matches at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

A representational image of players during a hockey match. — Unsplash

It is the same Stadium that hosted Pakistan and Dutch World Cup 1990 final. It is for the first time in 21 years that any international club is visiting Pakistan for hockey matches. The last European club to visit Pakistan was Orange and Black in 2001.

As part of the celebrations, a photo exhibition showcasing memorable moments from the matches between Holland and Pakistan, especially from the 1990 and 1994 World Cups, will be organised.