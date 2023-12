Aqeel bounces back to beat Semi Zeb

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan lost a set before overcoming young Semi Zeb Khan in three sets in the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Tennis Championship at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts Wednesday.

Aqeel ultimately won 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to make it to the third round of the men’s singles event. Aqeel won the first set comfortably with Semi fighting back to win the second.

This image shows Aqeel Khan while celebrating a win. — X/@GovtofPakistan

Semi Zeb broke Aqeel’s serve at initial stages to make it 1-1.

Aqeel used his experience to full effect in the second to take the third set and match.

Men singles:

Second round: Aqeel Khan bt Sami Zeb Khan 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Muhammad Abid bt Hasheesh Kumar 6-3, 6-1; Muzzamil Murtaza bt Waqas Malik 6-1, 6-2; Muddassir Murtaza bt Talha Khan 6-1, 4-0(rtd);

Men Doubles:

First round: Muhammad Abid/Waqas Malik bt Uzair Khan/Israr Gul 6-2, 6-2; Hamza Roman/Bilal Asim bt Hamid Israr/Talha Khan 6-4, 6-4; Aqeel Khan/Shezad Khan bt Hasheesh Kumar/Muhammad Zaryab 6-2, 6-3; Sami Zeb Khan/Ahmed Naeel bt Mahatir Muhammad/Uzaima Abdul Rehman 7-5, 6-2;

Boys under-18 single: Bilal Asim bt Muzzamil Bhand 6-0, 6-0; Hamza Roman bt Ibrahim Saqib 6-1, 6-0; Asad Zaman bt Rayan Khan 6-3, 6-2; Mahatir Muhammad bt Uzair Khan 7-5, 6-2; Ehtisham Himayun bt Abdul Basit 6-0, 6-1.

; Ahmed Naeel bt Ali Zain 6-2, 6-2; Muhammad Salar bt Muhammad Uzair Khan 6-1, 6-3; Muhammad Hamza Asim bt Huzaima Adbul Rehman 6-4, 6-1;

Boys under-14 single: Hassan Usmani bt Uzair Khan 4-, 5-3; Rohab Faisal bt Muhammad Arsalan 4-0, 4-0; Muhamamad Yahya bt Muhammad Junaid Khan 5-4(4), 5-4(5); Muzzamil Bhand bt Junaid Mehr 4-0, 4-2; Haziq Areejo bt Waqas Janas 5-3, 4-2; Haziq Asim bt Zohaib Amjid 4-0, 4-2; Nabeel Ali Qayum bt Essa Fahd 4-0.4-0; Mahd Shezad bt Raziq Sultan 4-0, 1-4, 4-2;

Boys under-12 single: Majid Ali Bachani bt Azan Imran 4-0, 4-0; Zayed Zaman bt Mohib Memoon 4-2, 4-0; Arsh Imran bt Junaid Khan 2-4, 5-4(5), 5-4(5); Ibrahim Gil bt Ihsan Bari 4-0, 4-0; Muhammad Faizan bt Wadan Amin 4-0, 4-0; Raziq Sultan bt Amir Masoo 4-0, 4-0; Insar ullah bt Anaya Khan 4-0, 4-0; Ahmed Hussain bt Qasim ul Khair 4-0, 4-1; Ayesha Masood bt Umer Zaman 4-0, 4-0; Behroze Memoon bt Adam Raja 4-1, 4-0; Abdul Wasay bt Zohaib Amjid 4-2, 4-1.