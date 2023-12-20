Aqeel edges Shezad in BB National Tennis first round

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan edged out experienced Shezad Khan 7-5, 6-4 as the Benazir Bhutto (BB) Shaheed National Tennis Championships main draw got underway at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts Tuesday.

Aqeel faced some tough resistance from Shezad before winning in two sets on clay courts. In the boys U-14, Hassan Usmani defeated Abdul Basit in a thrilling contest.

Senator Farhat ullah Baber can be seen among the guest during the Benazir Bhutto (BB) Shaheed National Tennis Championships at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts on Dec 19, 2023. — Facebook/PAKTENNIS

Hassan based at Wah Cantt displayed superb tennis, keeping his opponent moving from one side to another. Senator Farhat ullah Baber and Senator Taj Haider inaugurated the tournament and hoped that the best brand of tennis will be on display during the coming week.

Fazal e Subhan, the Tournament Director, hoped that the tournament would help in bringing the best out of youngsters.

Results:

Men singles first round results: Hamza Asim bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-3, 7-5; Muhammad Salar bt Saqib Hayat 6-2, 4-7, 7-5; Abdullah Adnan bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-0, 6-2; Hamza Roman bt Ehtisham Himayun 6-4, 6-3; Muhammad Talha bt Uzair Khan 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Aqeel Khan bt Shezad Khan 7-5, 6-4; Muhammad Shoaib bt Imran Bhatti 6-1, 6-4; Yousaf Khalil bt Asad ullah 6-2, 6-2; Barkatullah bt Hamid Israr 6-2, 7-6(3); Muhammad Abid bt Ilham Khan 6-2, 6-0; Waqas Malik bt Hassam Khan 6-1, 2-1 (ret); Muzzamil Murtaza bt Nofil Kaleem 6-1, 6-3; Muddassir Murtaza bt Faizan Fiyaz 6-1, 6-2; Hasheesh Kumar bt Muhammad Zaryab 6-2, 6-3; Sami Zeb Khan bt Jabir Ali 6-1, 6-1; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Ahmed Baber 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Under-18 boys single first round results: Ibrahim Saqib bt Waqas Janas 6-4, 7-6(8); Muzzamil Bhand bt Hassan Usmani 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Abdul Basit bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 6-4, 6-2; Bilal Asim bt Taimur Ansari 6-1, 6-0; Ali Zain bt Kashan Tariq 6-2, 2-6,