Hollioake concedes Australian attack’s supremacy

ISLAMABAD: Adam Hollioake, Pakistan’s batting coach, conceded on Saturday that it was never easy to tackle Australia’s potent bowling attack in conditions that suit the host team.

At the end of the third’s day play at the Optus Stadium Perth where Pakistan were left struggling to save the first Test after conceding a huge 216 runs first innings lead, Hollioake said openers did well to see off the new ball.

Adam Hollioake, Pakistan’s batting coach. — AFP File

“It was a good start as we saw off the new ball. But it is easier to say sitting outside as Australia enjoys the services of three to four match-winners. Yet we should have exerted more pressure on them which the middle and lower-middle-order failed to do.”

He admitted that it was frustrating not to see the top-order converting a good start into a big innings.

“One expects big innings once you get off to a good start. Not converting a good start into a big inning indeed is frustrating. But at the same time, you must keep in mind that these bowlers are the best in business and they can get you out at any time.”

The best thing he said about Australian bowling is that everyone has his own variety. “All three pacers and even their main spinner have different lines and lengths and verities which is not easy to cope with straight away. So they can get you out at any time. They are the No. 1 side in the world, especially at their backyard and that is more because of their bowling attack.”

Answering a question about the probabilities in the second innings, he maintained it would be all about seeing off the new ball. “Look our bowlers led by Khurram Shahzad bowled brilliantly with the new ball in the second innings. What I want from my openers in the second innings is to see off the new ball and try to get off to a positive start and then after that try to preserve wickets to take the fight back to bowlers.”

On some spots at the wicket where the ball rises awkwardly, Hollioake said that there are patches on one side of the wicket. “Hopefully these would not open up when we start batting for the second time.”

He was confident of restricting Australia from scoring freely coming out to bat on the fourth day.

“The best option is to take wickets to control run scoring on the fourth day morning. It would help us go deep into the Test and make it impossible for the hosts to go 1-0 up.”

Hollioake rated Pakistan bowlers more as quick off the wicket. “Unlike Australia’s tall fast bowlers, ours are quicker off the wicket with a low height. Possibly Australians extract more lift off the wicket because of their height which is their plus point.”