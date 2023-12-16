HEC set to take a historic leap to grade-I cricket

KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has achieved a momentous milestone by qualifying for participation in the prestigious Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) grade-I cricket.

This marks the first time HEC will compete among the top eight domestic teams in both the President Trophy (First Class) and President Cup (One Day) tournaments.

Previously, HEC honed its skills in Grade-II cricket, but its impressive performance in the 2018-19 Patron’s Trophy (Grade-II) secured it a coveted spot in the top tier. This promotion not only recognises HEC’s talent development efforts but also serves as a powerful symbol of the potential of university sports.

The PCB’s decision to elevate HEC was based on several factors, including, second-place finish in the 2018-19 Patron’s Trophy.