Abdullah, Saddam reach PSA event final

KARACHI: Abdullah Nawaz and Saddam ul Haq reached the final of PSA Satellite event in the 2nd Texas Chicken Squash Open at NCC here on Monday.
In the semifinals of the said category, Results: Abdulah beat Naveed Rehman 11-5, 11-8, 11-9 in 30 minutes and Sadam-ul-Haq defeated Anas Ali Shah 11-4, 13-11, 11-9 in 28 minutes.
In the semifinals of under-9 category, M Saim beat M Bin Naseem 11-1, 11-4, 11-5 in 17 minutes and Abhan Khan overpowered M Faiz Khan 12-10, 12-10, 10-12, 14-12 in 25 minutes. In the semifinals of under-13 category, Sohail Adnan won against Huzaifa Shahid 13-11, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12 in 41 minutes and M. Bin Atif overpowered Fawad Khan 8-11, 11-5, 11-8, 0-11, 11-4 in 40 minutes.
