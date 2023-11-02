Japanese envoy commends defence ties with Pakistan

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Murtaza Solangi, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ahmed, HI(M), Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro during cake cutting at the Embassy on November 1, 2023. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro has expressed contentment and enthusiasm regarding the advancements in defence exchanges and cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.

He emphasised that the deepened engagement between the Pakistan Armed Forces and Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF), in addition to grassroots cooperation, would significantly fortify the bond between the two countries. Ambassador WADA, along with his spouse, Mrs. WADA Naoko, hosted a reception on Wednesday evening to commemorate the 69th anniversary of JSDF Day.

Colonel ABE Kazuo, the Defence Attaché, represented the Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF) at the embassy.

Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ahmed, the Inspector General of Arms at the GHQ, was the chief guest.

The reception was graced by military officials, ministers, parliamentarians, senior officials, members of the diplomatic community, and other dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

It was noted that in February, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force participated in the multilateral joint exercise "AMAN-23," hosted by the Pakistani Navy.

Furthermore, in August, the two nations co-hosted the preparatory meeting for the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Islamabad. In September, the ninth Japan-Pakistan Security Dialogue took place in Tokyo, focusing on various issues including foreign policy, security policy, and counter-terrorism measures.

Regarding disaster relief, the JSDF played a crucial role during the earthquake in 2005 and the floods in 2010 in Pakistan, dispatching a helicopter unit to transport relief supplies and aid affected individuals as part of the Japan Disaster Relief Team.

In March of this year, in collaboration with the Pakistan Armed Forces and NATO, the JSDF conducted an airlift operation to assist the people of Türkiye affected by a devastating earthquake.

As part of this mission, the JSDF transported tents and winter kits from Pakistan to Türkiye.

The guests, including federal ministers Nadim Khan Jan, Murtaza Solangi, and Khalil George, as well as former Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed, enjoyed Japanese cuisine and a performance of Japanese kendo by the embassy staff.