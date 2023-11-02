Capt Safdar acquitted

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Captain (retd) Safdar. — APP/File

GUJRANWALA: A court has acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Captain (retd) Safdar in the case regarding hateful and threatening speech against the institutions.

He appeared in the court of Judicial Magistrate Faizul Islam, who ordered discharging him as no allegations were proven against him.

A case was registered against the PMLN leader on October 2, 2020, at the Satellite Town police station in Gujranwala.

Speaking to the media in front of the court, Safdar said that false allegations had been levelled in this case.

He alleged that Gen. Bajwa and Gen. Faiz Hameed were behind this case, and the outcome revealed the case’s malicious intent. He claimed this case was politically motivated as a means of pressuring Nawaz Sharif.