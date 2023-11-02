ANP for end to ‘harassment of Pakhtuns’ on pretext of deporting aliens

ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed can be seen in this photo released on September 21, 2023. — Facebook/Awami National Party Sindh

Sindh Awami National Party (ANP) President Shahi Syed has strongly condemned the alleged harassment of Pakhtuns by the Sindh police under the pretext of illegal Afghan immigrations’ deportation.

Syed emphasised that individuals possessing valid Pakistani citizenship documents should not be subjected to harassment. He firmly stated that Pakhtuns, who are an integral part of Pakistan, have the right to reside in Karachi or any other part of the country without facing discrimination.

The constitution of Pakistan explicitly guarantees the right to migrate freely within the nation, and this right should be respected, particularly for Pakhtuns, he added.

Furthermore, Syed stressed that it is essential not to confuse the identity of Pakhtuns with that of illegal migrants, and Pakhtuns have been an enduring part of Karachi since Partition and have significantly contributed to the city’s workforce and businesses.

The ANP leader called for the resolution of the issue of illegal Afghan immigrants in accordance with the principles of human rights. He asserted that no one should have the authority to humiliate Afghans or confiscate their properties. It was imperative to address this issue through a framework that upholds the principles of human rights and justice, he said.

The statement by the ANP leader served as a call for fairness, justice, and the protection of the rights and dignity of Pakhtun community members in Karachi and across the country.