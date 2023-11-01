Security in UAE foolproof amid Gaza conflict

Members of the UAE’ armed forces take part in a military show launching the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Apprehensions being expressed regarding any activity by militants in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the wake of the Gaza situation appear to be misplaced since high-tech security in place throughout the country could frustrate any misadventure or design through timely surveillance and prompt action.

Security experts privy to such systems in the Gulf and other most advanced countries, including the United States and Europe, have reminded that the UAE hasn’t only brought all-round technological advancement in each and every department of life but also devoted exclusive attention for use of most sophisticated technology to foil any terror attempt or security threat in any part of the country.

They say that an invisible security system could be experienced as soon a person lands on the soil of the UAE or enters from any point of entry. They say that policemen aren’t now visible in any part of the UAE, which were rampant in the past. It has become possible only through the most sophisticated and reliable security system, which has been put in place sometime ago. The system provides surveillance of everyone thoroughly who is required to be watched. This system is present in a very few most advanced countries of the world.

The experts are satisfied that the UAE government has imparted security training to its personnel by spending huge amounts of money and they are kept well versed with the advancement in their respective department. Some western countries are now interestingly emulating the UAE system of security. The experts recalled that in the past, an attempt was foiled by the UAE personnel and since then no untoward incident took place.

The British Foreign Office (FCDO) earlier maintained that terrorists are “very likely” to carry out attacks in the UAE and Kuwait. It said that terrorists “continue to issue statements threatening to carry out attacks in the Gulf region,” popular with tourists.

It also said terrorists referred to attacks on western interests, including “residential compounds, military, oil, transport and aviation interests, as well as crowded places such as restaurants, hotels, beaches, shopping centres and mosques”.

“You should maintain a high level of security awareness, particularly in public places,” the FCDO added. “There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times.”

Around 1.5 million British nationals visit the UAE each year, while around 10,000 visit Kuwait each year where some 4,000 live. “Most visits are trouble-free,” the FCDO added with regards to both countries.

The warning comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East following attacks on Gaza by Israel.