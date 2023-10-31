POA, PSB to discuss Asian Indoor and Martial Games next week

The image shows the logo of the Pakistan Olympic Association. — Pakistan Olympic Association

LAHORE: With the 14th South Asian Games timeline yet to be finalised mainly due to political uncertainty in Pakistan which is supposed to host the spectacle, the country’s next immediate major task is to field its contingent in the Asian Indoor and Martial Games slated to be held in Thailand from February 24 to March 6, 2024.

Bangkok and Chonburi will host the spectacle which was last held in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat in 2017.

In order to discuss various matters relating to the Thailand event, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is expected to hold a meeting with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) next month.

“In the first week of November we will meet with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to discuss various matters relating to Pakistan’s participation in the Asian Indoor and Martial Games,” a senior official of the POA told The News.

“The Martial Arts Games will be conducted in 38 to 40 disciplines in which Pakistan can field their athletes. Those federations which have confirmed their participation in the Games we will put lists in front of the PSB,” the official said.

“Effort will be made to field only potential medal winners. There are a few sports like mixed martial arts in which we can win medals. There is chess and a few other sports which are not affiliated with the POA but but we will try to allow those federations to field their athletes on self finance basis,” the official said. The Asian Indoor and Martial Games faced a couple of postponements due to various reasons.

The Games initially were set to be held in Thailand in May 2021 but were postponed due to covid-19. Then it was decided that the event would be held in November 2023 but again the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) had to postpone it for three months due to changes in Thailand’s government.

In the last Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games held in Ashgabat in 2017, Pakistan claimed two gold, three silvers and 16 bronze medals. The official also said that the POA would make its best effort to ensure national top athletes targeting Olympics seats are properly backed.