Young man killed, another wounded resisting muggers

Policemen take position near the site of an attack on a police compound in Karachi on February 17, 2023. — AFP

A young man was killed and another critically wounded in mobile phone snatching incidents in the Nazimabad and Orangi Town areas of Karachi on Monday, while the suspects escaped.

According to police, a young man was shot dead by two muggers outside Al-Khidmat Hospital in Orangi Town Sector 5 in the early hours of the morning. The victim, Imran, was waiting for his sister who worked at the hospital, when two suspects on a motorcycle arrived and attempted to snatch his phone. As Imran put up resistance, the suspects fired shots at him, which proved fatal.

The suspects fled after the killing. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities. An FIR has been registered.

In another incident, 25-year-old Bilal was shot in the head as he tried to catch fleeing robbers in Nazimabad. Police said that after snatching a mobile phone from the young man, two robbers were trying to flee on their motorcycle, but its engine stopped. In the meantime, Bilal tried to get hold of the suspects, but they opened fire, with a bullet hitting him in the head. The suspects then escaped.

The casualty was rushed to the ASH and later shifted to a private hospital on Stadium Road, where doctors were trying to save his life. The victim is a resident of the same area and has married recently. No FIR had been registered till the filing of this story.

The number of citizens killed in robbery incidents in Karachi has risen to 112 this year. On the other hand, police have claimed to kill 150 suspects, arresting thousands others in 954 encounters across the city.