Nizamuddin Aulia Urs 102 pilgrims issued visa

The tomb of Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia can be seen in this picture released on January 14, 2022. — Facebook/Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia

ISLAMABAD: Confusion regarding issuance of visa by India to intending pilgrims of 720th annual Urs ceremonies of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia in New Delhi, is still persisting as the rituals have already been started on Saturday.

The sources told The News that 250 intending pilgrims applied but they were not granted visa before the initiation of Urs.

The sources in Religious Ministry told The News that Indian authorities have agreed to issue visa to 102 pilgrims when the rituals started two days ago. Indians have declined visa to 148 visa seekers.

Indian high commission sources claimed that the commission has not yet received instructions for issuance of visa from New Delhi. It has further confused the situation.

According to Religious Affairs Ministry, the Indian government on Sunday indicated that it is going to issue visas to 102 Pakistani pilgrims, allowing them to participate in the 720th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya. The intending pilgrims who sought visa weeks ago belonging to various parts of the country including Karachi, gathered at Haji Camp in Lahore last week so that they could move to India for pilgrimage well in time. Indian high commission kept denying issuing visa without specifying any cause/reason but on Sunday the Ministry of Religious Affairs told the pilgrims that Indian High Commission has approved visas for 102 applicants.

The pilgrims are scheduled to embark on their journey to India through the Wagah border tomorrow (October 31) morning.