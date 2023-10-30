Tessori calls for encouraging girls to pursue higher education at PINKtober event

The Sindh governor Karman Tessori while speaking at a festival organised by PINKtober on October 29, 2023. — X/@KamranTessoriPk

The Sindh governor has appreciated female volunteers of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), PINKtober, who used 5,000 cupcakes to symbolically build a large pink ribbon to raise mass awareness among women about breast cancer.

Speaking at a festival organised by the NGO on Sunday, the Tessori said that timely diagnoses, proper examination and mammography provided the best defence to vulnerable women against breast cancer.

He added that more advanced healthcare facilities should be built given that Pakistan had one of the highest rates of breast cancer cases in Asia. The governor said he would continue to support such mass health awareness drives to enable the affected women to have breast cancer diagnosed in a timely manner.

He paid tribute to the outstanding services and contributions of women in different fields, including social work, politics, business, medicine, science and technology, and sports.

The governor appealed to the mothers to encourage their daughters to get higher education and excel in the academic and practical fields of their choice. He was of the view that after their marriage, women should not face any problem in actively taking part in the drives aimed at the development and progress of the country. Tessori said that women should be motivated to contribute and work along with men in every sector.

Rations drive

So far over 120,000 deserving families have been given free food ration packs under the drive of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori to help out needy persons in Karachi amid soaring prices of essential products.

A spokesman for the governor said that some 426 needy families received packs from the Governor House on Sunday under the ongoing special assistance drive for the needy people that has been continuing for the past couple of months.

The governor had ordered providing essential food items to needy families in a respectful and disciplined manner without compromising on the dignity of the beneficiaries. He said the beneficiary families deserved emergency support owing to the recent massive hike in the prices of essential products.