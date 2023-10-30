Tiny hands at work

Child labour is a global problem; there are many countries where children are forced to work at factories, restaurants, in farms and in domestic setups. The problem is quite severe in Pakistan. According to some surveys, 6.4 million out-of-school children are stuck in odd and demanding jobs in Sindh. Such work is important for these children as they have to help their parents meet monthly expenses. Certain factors are behind the rising child labour in the country. These include poverty, early marriages, expensive education, etc.
I believe it is very important for the government to launch a crackdown against employers guilty of employing children. Proper facilities should be provided to parents so that they do not have to think about sending their children to work. It is our collective responsibility to secure the future of our children. We cannot let factors like poverty tarnish the wellbeing of children. Only an educated and skilled workforce can help a country move forward. And it is time we focused on our assets and secure their future.
Noor Mustafa
Hyderabad
Pakistan is a poor and undeveloped country and is in a state of deep crisis. The country’s healthcare sector...
This refers to the news report ‘Proposal to abandon DC, FBR rates for real estate transactions’ . It says, “The...
The Corruption Perception Index ranks Pakistan 140 out of 180 countries, which clearly shows how the problem of...
I feel that there are not enough emotions left inside me to document my outrage against Israel’s crimes against...
This refers to the news report ‘SC grants niece inheritance right from uncle’s property after 34 years’ . One...
The state of education in Pakistan is dismal. As per the constitution, the onus to provide basic compulsory education...