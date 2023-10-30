Tiny hands at work

Child labour is a global problem; there are many countries where children are forced to work at factories, restaurants, in farms and in domestic setups. The problem is quite severe in Pakistan. According to some surveys, 6.4 million out-of-school children are stuck in odd and demanding jobs in Sindh. Such work is important for these children as they have to help their parents meet monthly expenses. Certain factors are behind the rising child labour in the country. These include poverty, early marriages, expensive education, etc.

I believe it is very important for the government to launch a crackdown against employers guilty of employing children. Proper facilities should be provided to parents so that they do not have to think about sending their children to work. It is our collective responsibility to secure the future of our children. We cannot let factors like poverty tarnish the wellbeing of children. Only an educated and skilled workforce can help a country move forward. And it is time we focused on our assets and secure their future.

Noor Mustafa

Hyderabad