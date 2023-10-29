Full attention being paid to improve health system: minister

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram while chairing an official meeting in this picture released on October 24, 2023. — Facebook/Javed Akram

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram said the health system of Punjab is much better than other provinces. For the first time in history, so much attention is being paid to improve the health system of Punjab. Providing the best medical facilities to patients coming to government hospitals is among our top priorities. He said this while addressing the Vice Chancellors, Principals and MS Conference that got underway at a local hotel here on Saturday.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretaries Raja Mansoor Ahmed and Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretaries Zahida Azhar, Shahida Farrukh, Rashid Irshad, Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Ashfaq ur Rahman, M Waseem, Agha Nabeel, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Deputy Secretaries and other officials participated in the conference. Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr Rana Altaf, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore and Pro Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof Dr Junaid Rashid participated in the conference.

Principal Amir ud din Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Al Fareed Zafar, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Dr Zohra Khanum, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof Dr Asif Bashir and others principals also participated in the conference.

Besides them, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Haroon Hamid, MD Children's Hospital Lahore Prof Dr Tipu Sultan, CEO Punjab Institute of Cardiology Prof Dr Anjum Jalal, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razaq, DG Nursing Punjab Manza Cheema, MS Services Hospital Dr Munir Ahmad Malik, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Aamir Saleem, MS General Hospital Dr Nudrat, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Yahya Sultan, MS PIC Dr Tahsin and others participated.

Dr Javed Akram and Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan reviewed the performance of government teaching hospitals during the conference. Services of Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt were appreciated in the conference. He was also presented with a commemorative shield. Dr Javed Akram said on this occasion that the head of every teaching hospital should have the qualities of a leader. He said that according to the vision of CM Mohsin Naqvi, provision of primary angioplasty facility to patients in all cardiology hospitals has proved to be a game changer. Currently, more than 10,000 patients have undergone primary angioplasty in cardiology hospitals. Medical facilities are being evaluated by visiting various government hospitals of Punjab. Complete vaccination of health professionals in all government hospitals must be ensured. Uninterrupted facility is being provided to the people in Punjab through the Health Facilitation Program.

Dr Javed Akram further said that every patient who comes to government hospitals is a VIP for us. We are trying our best to complete HR in government hospitals. We are trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab. Facilitation is being created for patients coming to government hospitals. Health screening will be a game changer in educational institutions of Punjab. We are trying to promote research in medical institutions of Punjab.

Tributes were also paid to Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt for his service today. He has rendered excellent services as the Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College. Honoring the officers is a historical and beautiful tradition. We all are like a family. Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt is a bold and decisive person. There is a big difference between a performer and a non-performer. The performer finds opportunities for growth in everyday life. For a person, there is no greater asset than service to humanity. A hardworking person never faces defeat. Allah has given us a golden opportunity to serve humanity.

Minister Health further said that we are lucky to have a chief minister like Mohsin Naqvi. The Department of Health is the department of doing good to people. Allah has no passion greater than serving humanity. A hardworking and honest person never faces any difficulty in life. The caretaker cabinet of Punjab has no agenda other than public service. We are trying their best to improve the conditions of public hospitals in Punjab.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan said that there should be no shortage of medicines in any government hospital of Punjab. The heads of the hospitals should play their role to make it easier for the patients. We are trying to improve the conditions of nursing colleges of Punjab. Government hospitals will not tolerate lapses in service delivery. Shortage of HR in government hospitals is being met on priority basis. We are trying to revamp the infrastructure of government hospitals. Efforts are being made to ensure availability of biomedical and non-biomedical equipment in government hospitals. Government hospitals are outsourcing various services for the convenience of patients. Health facilities are making further improvements in the programme.

Minister visits Educational Expo

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram attended the Grand Educational Expo at a local hotel as a special guest.

Chief Executive Education Links Siddique Minhas, Naseem Naqvi and others participated on this occasion. Dr Javed Akram visited various stalls during the Grand Educational Expo and appreciated the effort.

Dr Javed Akram said on this occasion that he congratulates the administration for organising the best grand educational expo. Guidance for studying abroad is being provided at various stalls during the Grand Educational Expo. According to the blessed hadith, even if you have to go to China to get an education, you should go. We have to work hard to take our country on the path of development. Under the leadership of CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, we are engaged in serving the people of Punjab.