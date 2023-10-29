Quality hospitals vital for good healthcare: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. — APP/File

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said it is highly essential to maintain better quality of hospitals because top-quality hospitals are must for good healthcare in the province.

It is our endeavour to make such a mock room across all the hospitals of Punjab as is made in Mayo hospital. He said that upgradation of 32 hospitals of specialised healthcare is being carried out. Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said no work has been done on the improvement of specialized healthcare hospitals for the last many years. He expressed these views while addressing the Vice Chancellors, Principals and MS conference at a local hotel on Saturday.

The plight of primary health hospitals is much better and we will have to work a great deal for the improvement of specialised healthcare hospitals, he said.

Doctors, Professors, Principals and Vice Chancellors directly affect on the masses through their services. If the government fails to provide ventilators and machinery in an adequate quantity then the doctors will not be able to satisfactorily treat their patients. If the hospitals are not upgraded for 20 consecutive years then they will have the same dilapidated conditions presently.

Twenty thousands new beds will be provided and basic problems of the hospitals will be resolved. Vice Chancellors, Principals and MS will have to get completed the upgradation work of the hospitals as they get completed construction of their houses seriously. CM said that deadline of the upgradation of hospitals is January 31st. Rs26 billions are required for the upgradation of hospitals. We will provide even if Rs50 billions are required. If the amount on the upgradation of hospitals is spent in a fair and transparent manner and only then the people will be benefited. We will act upon the recommendations of Vice Chancellors, Principals and MS for the upgradation of hospitals. Vice Chancellors, Principals and MS will have to take ownership of the hospitals. Upgradation of hospitals is being done for the facilitation of people, he added.

40 thousand patients are given treatment on 31 thousand beds. The media gives a wrong impression about hospitals with regard to providing treatment to five patients on a single bed. The hospitals cannot send back the patients due to shortage of beds. I give credit to the doctors for treating five children on a single bed and they are treating the children beyond their capacity, he said.

The prices of medicines available in the hospitals have increased. We will enhance the budget after making estimation of medicines available in the hospitals. CM was presented proposals by the Vice Chancellors, principals and MS for the improvement of the hospitals. CM noted down all the proposals and assured implementation on these proposals.

Provincial Minister for Specialised Health Care & Medical Education Doctor Javed Akram and Secretary Health also addressed the ceremony. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Vice Chancellors of all government and medical universities, Principals of colleges and MS of big hospitals participated in the ceremony. Meanwhile, forthe first time in the history, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a Planning & Development Board meeting in which the Punjab Cabinet also participated. CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed progress being made on the 43 ongoing preferential projects for the welfare of the people during a three hours long meeting.

Naqvi monitored development progress on the 43 projects through drone footage and reviewed administrative as well as financial matters of the projects. He directed to complete the ongoing development projects within stipulated timeline. CM was informed during the briefing that 92 percent work on the Shahdara multi-grade flyover project while 65 percent work on the Imamia Colony overhead bridge has been completed. 80 percent construction work on Akbar Chowk flyover and Bedian Road underpass has been completed. 80 percent work on Main Boulevard Gulberg up to Walton Road while 34 percent work on Ghora Chowk flyover has been completed.

It was informed during the briefing that 31 percent work on the Ring Road Southern Loop, 55 percent work on the Wahndo Interchange Gujranwala and 51 percent work from Gajjumatta to Kasur Ferozepur Road has been completed. Upgradation work of other hospitals including Services hospital, Ganga Ram hospital, Lady Willingdon hospital, Mayo hospital and General hospital was reviewed. A report on the upgradation, construction and restoration work of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park was submitted.

CM also reviewed progress being made on the ongoing development projects across the province during the meeting. Chairman P&D Iftikhar Sahoo gave a detailed briefing about monitoring of 43 preferential projects and progress being made on the ongoing projects to date.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass early morning. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir also accompanied him.

Owing to continuous visits of CM Mohsin Naqvi, digging work of the underpass has been completed while concrete laying process on the interior roads is ongoing. CM conducted a detailed review of construction work of the project and inspected ongoing work on the underpass bed.

CM directed to continue work on the project in three shifts and complete the remaining work soon. CM was informed during the briefing that work on the rating walls, deck slabs is ongoing and roof of the underpass has been completed. Work is also ongoing on the surrounding roads of underpass and installation process of electric polls is ongoing. The underpass will be opened for traffic after completing it in coming few weeks.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister paid a surprise visit to Ghazi Road stop Ferozepur Road. He asked his vehicle to stop after seeing heaps of garbage lying on the Ghazi Road stop Ferozepur Road and got down from his vehicle.

CM expressed his severe indignation over seeing heaps of garbage in the centre of chowk and immediately summoned the staff of Lahore Waste Management Company.

CM while ordering to take action against those responsible for throwing garbage and debris on the road directed LWMC staff to lift and remove garbage from the road.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi along with the Punjab Cabinet inaugurated 16-day “Lahore Lahore Aye" cultural festival at Alhamra Lahore Arts Council.

CM also inaugurated paintings exhibition under the title “Lahore Lahore Aye”. He witnessed the paintings and expressed his deep interest in the paintings and lauded expertise and skill of the painters. CM and Provincial Ministers keenly listened to the Aarifana Kalam. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, SM Tanveer, Azfar Ali Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal, Adviser Wahab Riaz, IG Police, CCPO, Secretary Information, Deputy Commissioner, Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the sports competitions of ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival got underway at Mini National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

In the first match of ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival, Lahore division girls’ hockey team trounced Dera Ghazi Khan by 7-4 on penalty shootouts at Mini National Hockey Stadium on Saturday. In the first match of boys’ hockey, Lahore defeated Rawalpindi by 2-0. Abu Sufyan and Usman Yousuf scored one goal each for Lahore team.

The events of Mini Marathon and Road Cycling will be conducted from Liberty Roundabout to Hafeez Center on October 29 (today). Punjab Stadium will host the Kabaddi event on November 5 and Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal on November 12, 2023 whereas the taekwondo competitions of ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival will be conducted at NPSC Gymnasium Hall on November 7.