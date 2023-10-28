IIOJ&K occupation: OIC reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination

The logo of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). oic-oci.org/

JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday urged India to respect the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued on the 76th year of occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretariat reaffirmed the OIC’s support for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir including their right to self-determination.

The statement from Jeddah referred to the decisions and resolutions of the Islamic Summit and OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

It stressed upon India to reverse the illegal and unilateral measures taken since August 05, 2019 to change the internationally recognized disputed status of the territory.

It called on the international community to take concrete steps to resolve the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.