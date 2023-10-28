Man arrested for raping pregnant cousin

A representational image of a handcuffed man. — AFP

LAHORE:Liaqatabad Police have arrested a suspect who raped his pregnant cousin after inviting her to his house. The suspect identified as Alakas had promised the victim to give her a job. He invited her to his house, added intoxicating pills in the juice and as she fell unconscious, he raped the victim. SP Model Town Ammara Sherazi said the suspect had also blackmailed the victim to viral her videos. SHO Imran Anwar said that after registration of a case, a team led by him arrested the suspect from a restaurant.

Three bike-snatchers arrested

Ghaziabad Police have arrested three members of a bike-snatchers and dacoits gang identified as Moon, Zahid and Irfan. Police also recovered eight bikes, master keys, three mobile phones, pistols and bullets from their custody. The suspects would loot people on gunpoint. Many cases have been traced to them.

Abducted minor recovered

A five-year-old girl abducted from Ichhra was recovered by police from Bhatti Gate. Reportedly, the suspect had trapped the minor victim Kinza from Shama Stop, Ichhra. After the family of the victim alerted police, a team started looking for the minor girl and spotted her near Bhatti Gate. They arrested the suspect Munawwar and recovered the victim girl from him. Police said that the suspect during the initial investigations have confessed of committing the second bid. Earlier, he had kidnapped a girl few days back. Police were investigating the matter further.

Six gangsters arrested

Organised Crime Unit (OCU) Civil Lines has arrested six members of two gangs. This was revealed during a press conference held by SP OCU North Furqan Bilal. He said that one gang was involved in conducting robbery bids with women. They had looted over Rs3.9 million during a robbery bid with a woman few days back. The other gang belonged to Sheikhupura would visit Lahore to conduct bids on roads. Collectively, police recovered over 7.4 million rupees from their custody. Over 63 cases were traced to them. Bilal also said that a team of OCU had also left for Dubai to arrest the accused persons involved in extortion and ransom bids from abroad in the city especially in Baghbanpura, Shahdara and Shadbagh areas. An advanced team had left and he had also a plan to join them.

Man commits suicide

A 50-year-old man has committed suicide in Gujjarpura on Friday. Reportedly, the victim identified as Naveed Ramzan, was frustrated due to poor domestic conditions. He was so depressed that he hanged himself with a tree. His body was moved to morgue. Police said that they were investigating the matter.