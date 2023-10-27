Two POs arrested from airport

Punjab Police personnel walking on a road in Punjab. — AFP/File

LAHORE:Two proclaimed offenders were arrested from the airport with effective coordination of Punjab Police with FIA. Ahsan Ishaq, the proclaimed offender, had killed a citizen in the limits of Cantt Gujranwala police station on September 29 last month. Another proclaimed offender, Amir Shahzad killed a citizen in Alipur Chatta on 16th May, 2023.

Decomposed body found

Decomposed body of a 35-year-old man was recovered from an empty plot in Nawab Town. A passerby spotted the victim lying in an empty plot near Expo Centre and alerted police. A team reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue.

The initial investigations suggested that the victim had marks of torture on his body. Meanwhile, an infant’s body was found on a roadside in the Civil Lines area. Reportedly, a passerby spotted the body of the victim wrapped in a cloth on Queen’s Road. Nearby people alerted police that reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue.

Three robbers arrested

Investigations Police Shafiqabad arrested three members of a robbers gang.The arrested suspects were identified as Ibrar alias Kali, Mustafa and Rehman. Police also recovered mobile phones cash and illegal weapons from their custody.

Five die in road accidents in 24 hours

Around five people died, whereas 1,208 were injured in 1,141 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 600 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 608 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.