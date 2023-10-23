Aneeq asks Muslim countries to bar Israeli flights from their airspace

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has called upon Muslim countries to immediately suspend Israeli commercial flights in their airspace, besides urging the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to go beyond condemnation and take decisive action.

Addressing a seminar on “Unity of Muslim Ummah and Palestine Issue” organized by Jamaat Ahle Haram Pakistan, he expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of 4,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

He also called upon Muslim countries to forge unity in their ranks to extend effective support to the people of Palestine. He called for the immediate cessation of the barbaric aggression of Israel.

The minister said Muslims including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are looking with hope towards the international community to help stop war crimes committed by Israel.

Aneeq said that anti-Islam powers do not act against Muslims on the basis of their association with any particular sect.

He urged Muslims to arrange protest demonstrations in front the embassies and consulates of Israel worldwide and lodge their protests in a peaceful manner.

The minister also impressed upon Muslims to establish unity among them and reject all anarchist elements that are responsible for fanning sectarianism and division within their ranks.

Shia Ulema Council Central Secretary Zahid Ali Asghar called for a boycott of Israeli products to put pressure on the Zionist lobby. Dr. Muhammad Sharif Sialvi, President Ahle Haram Pakistan, Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi, deputy secretary Allama Ishtiaq, ex MNA Aisha Syed and others also addressed the seminar.