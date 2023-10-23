Gallup poll: Nawaz’s return improves PMLN’s political fortunes: snap poll

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif addresses his supporters gathered at a park during an event held to welcome him in Lahore on October 21, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE /KARACHI: A snap poll, conducted by Gallup Pakistan with a scientifically selected sample of 1000 men and women spread in almost 100 districts across four provinces shows Nawaz Sharif’s arrival back in Pakistan improves political fortunes of PMLN.

Gallup Pakistan used phone survey methodology on October 22, 2023 on the next day of Nawaz Sharif’s speech at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

The snap poll included eight key findings: Firstly, as many as 75 percent of the country’s adults said they had heard or read about Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

Secondly, almost one in three adults said that they heard Nawaz Sharif’s speech at Minar-e-Pakistan, which accounts for an audience of almost 40 million men and women from across the country who heard the speech.

Thirdly, 80 percent of those who heard Nawaz’s speech said they liked the speech, while 12 percent said they did not like the speech and only seven percent said they had mixed feelings.

Fourth, 50 percent respondents said Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan will bode well for the country and countrymen, while 14 percent said it would bode ill for Pakistan and 18 percent showed indifference and said his return will have no impact on common man’s life, while 18 refrained from commenting on this.

Fifth, 51 percent believed Nawaz’s return to Pakistan will help PMLN win the next elections, while 22 percent said it was premature to comment on this and, therefore, they did not respond to the question. In addition, 26 percent believed that it would harm the PMLN or it would make no difference.

Sixth, reconciliation and avoidance of confrontation received resounding approval of respondents as 70 percent agreed that Nawaz Sharif should work together with all political leaders, including Imran Khan, to take the country forward and should avoid confrontation with the PTI chief.

Seventh, almost four in 10 respondents believed that Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan was part of certain deal. A high of 34 percent believed that they did not know if there was a deal or not, while 27 percent disagreed that his arrival was part of some sort of a deal.

Lastly, when asked which leader had the ability to steer the country out of current economic crisis, 30 percent named Nawaz Sharif, while 22 percent believed Imran Khan had the ability to rid the country of incumbent crisis.

It is significant to note that 30 percent believed that no political leader has the ability to pull the country out of incumbent economic crisis. Notably, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was the third choice with four percent saying he could get Pakistan out of the economic crisis. The question was asked open ended and the results obtained were then compiled.