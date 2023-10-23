Netizens slam agreement denouncing evolution theory

PESHAWAR: A number of people on social media on Sunday criticized an agreement at the office of a government official in Bannu where a professor was compelled to tender a public apology for explaining Darwin’s theory of evolution.
Professor Sher Ali is a familiar figure among students in Bannu. According to the locals, his YouTube lectures provided invaluable guidance to underprivileged students. In one of his lectures, he had expertly explained Darwin’s theory of evolution, which is a fundamental part of official biology textbooks. Unfortunately, this ignited a controversy in Bannu. The local clerics forced the teacher to sign a stamp paper denouncing the theory as well as his past views regarding mixed gatherings of males and females.
“While the debate between creationists and evolutionists is not limited to Bannu, it is disheartening that the professor was compelled to offer a public apology, especially in the presence of a senior administration official in his office,” said the locals.
