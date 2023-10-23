Political and religious leaders call for practical measures against Israel in MWM’s Difa-e-Gaza march

Palestinians inspect the rubble after an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 22, 2023. — AFP

Participants of a march organised by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Sunday expressed support for the oppressed Palestinians and decried the Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The march started from Numaish Chowrangi and went to the American Consulate in Karachi where a large number of policemen had been deployed to ensure law and order.

The marchers included a large number of people from all walks of life, including women, children and elderly persons. Representatives of various political and religious parties such as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Imamia Student Organisation and Zakireen-e-Imamia participated in the demonstration.

Protesters raised placards and banners with slogans such as "Labbaik Ya Aqsa," "Labbaik Ya Gaza" and "The struggle will continue until the liberation of Jerusalem."

Addressing the participants, the MWM’s Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi stated that the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine was a massacre of humanity. He maintained that the United States was equally complicit in the attacks on hospitals and other Israeli crimes.

He also highlighted the plight of the Palestinian people in refugee camps and said Palestinians were not safe even in places of worship, hospitals and residential buildings due to brutal bombing by Israel.

The rally highlighted the need for international intervention to stop the heinous attacks on the innocent people of Palestine and called for a unified stance against the atrocities committed by Israel and its supporters.

Speakers at the rally also criticised the United Kingdom and France for what they said supporting terrorism in the Middle East. They stated that the resistance organisations in Palestine had given a befitting reply to the Zionists, and the Zionist dream of a Greater Israel would never be fulfilled.

Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi censured the US for vetoing a resolution against Israel and said that veto was in line with its intentions in the Middle East. He called for the Muslim countries to boycott the Zionist state politically, diplomatically, socially and economically. He demanded that Muslim rulers and the United Nations facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The lives of people of Gaza were endangered due to shortage of medicines, supplies and water in hospitals, he lamented as he called the brutal bombing on hospitals by Israel a war crime.

He said the government of Pakistan should take a stand and provide refuge to the prisoners of Gaza. Condemnations by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation against Israeli aggression were not sufficient as immediate measures should be taken to end the siege of Gaza, he added.

MQM-P leader Rauf Siddiqui stated that 56 Islamic countries were not supporting the Muslims of Gaza as their rulers were acting in a cowardly manner. JI leader Muslim Parvez stated that the hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with their Palestinian brethren. He said the US and Israel were shedding the blood of innocent people.

PPP leader Javed Nagori maintained that the Palestinian conflict was a war between the oppressor and the oppressed. He urged the Islamic countries to unite.

Other notable participants of the march included Syed Ali Hussain Naqvi, Allama Mukhtar Imami, Allama Sadiq Jafri, Abbas Jafri, Arif Raza, Dr Sabir Abu Maryam of the Palestine Foundation, Shia Ulema Council President Hassan Raza Ghadeeri, Sajjad Hatemi, Mufti Murtaza Rahmani of the Jamaat-e-Ahle Hadith, Allama Hasan Salahuddin of the Heet Aimma Masajid, Allama Sadiq Raza Taqvi, Allama Nasir Ahmad Qalandari and Agha Shirazi.

Meanwhile, police said they had taken strict security measures to prevent any untoward incident. The routes leading to the US consulate were sealed and heavy police force was deployed around the consulate.

Candlelit vigil

A candlelight vigil for the oppressed Palestinians was held by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori outside the Gate No 1 of the Governor House on Sunday evening.

Members of civil society, media persons, representatives of the Hindu, Christian and Sikh communities, and general public attended the event. They expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people facing constant brutal attacks by the Israeli forces.

A stage especially built for the vigil and the walls of the Governor House were decorated with the Palestine flags and banners that narrated the plight of the oppressed people of Palestine.

Addressing the participants, the governor said he was thankful to those who had gathered to show support for the oppressed Palestinians.

He added that the attacks of Israel on innocent Palestinian people qualified as a war crime as the attacks on refugee camps, churches and hospitals was clear proof of barbarism on the part of Israel.

Tessori said the world community must take notice of the Israeli brutalities and act forthwith to stop the attacks on Palestinian localities.

All political parties of the country should also get united on the issue of Palestine and raise voice against Israeli actions, he added.

The governor said that he would go to Egypt with humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people. "I will express my concerns about the atrocities of Israeli forces without fear of anyone as I feel it as my solemn duty as a Muslim," he maintained.

He said he would also visit the US, Canada and the UK to raise concern over the inhuman attitude of Israeli forces against Palestinians.