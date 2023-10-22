PTI terms Nawaz’s return ‘humiliation of nation’. Peace Institute

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Raoof Hasan Saturday dubbed the homecoming of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif as the murder of justice and humiliation of the nation.

He said that Nawaz got bail within a few minutes by trampling the justice system. He claimed the former prime minister was given a special concession to materialise the notorious London Plan, as neither any judge had any health issue nor had any urgency to go on leave.

The PTI spokesperson said that “fragility of our judicial system” could be judged from the fact that a convicted person who escaped to London on a Rs50 stamp paper was granted bail without court appearance.

However, he recalled, contrary to it, the country’s most popular leader, implicated in nearly 200 false cases, was denied bail sans appearing in person in the court despite being injured.

The PTI spokesperson contended that the mothers and daughters of the nation, who have been imprisoned in jails for the last four months in fabricated and bogus cases, were looking towards honorable judges for justice against unjustified delay in the proceedings of their cases. He called the “wastage of the state resources worth billions of rupees” on reception of Nawaz an insult to the nation, adding that the warrant of the person who stole vehicles from Toshakhana was canceled without any objection.

The spokesperson said that it would be a joke with the country and the nation to pin hope of economic revival on those who build properties, palaces and factories abroad with the nation’s looted money. He alleged that the person, who was responsible for the country’s economic catastrophe during his three stints of rule including the last 17-month-long devastating government, was a national criminal.

Hasan said that ironically, at present, all the state system was busy in welcoming Nawaz who was not only disqualified for life but also convicted. He pointed out the PMLN supremo was offering free motorcycles, food and tickets to heaven to make himself acceptable but all such attempts proved an exercise of futility. He said that despite of political engineering and use of all the state machinery, those responsible for the destruction of the country would not find any place to hide to avoid the public wrath.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub denounced the VVIP protocols being given to Nawaz, saying that one country and two constitutions were not acceptable to the people as a convict was being unjustly and unlawfully facilitated in everything. He said that Pakistan’s legal system has been completely destroyed by the PMLN, adding that Nawaz was being brought back on the pretext that he will ‘fix’ the country.

About Nawaz’s picture of biometrics at the airport, the PTI secretary general stated that one country, two constitutions! “This picture is not only of Nawaz Sharif’s biometrics, but of the funeral of Pakistan’s judicial system...,” he charged.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that “if a decision had been made, then announce it” and asked what is the need to hold elections then.

Speaking on the Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, he said Nawaz Sharif should have talked about elections, but he did not. He alleged that the administration of Punjab had helped Nawaz Sharif. “The PMLN trampled the law today. It was probably coronation and Nawaz Sharif presented his CV. Is any political party allowed to paint train coaches like this?” he asked.

Kundi said that if Nawaz Sharif was sure that people would vote for him, then he should have talked about elections. “National institutions should work within their constitutional limits. If you have already decided, then announce it, what is the need to hold elections,” he added.

He said that selection could not be made as the majority of voters were young people. “Holding a large meeting is one thing and getting votes another. This time, voters cannot be cheated. If it happens, anarchy will spread. The decision should be left to people. The PMLN has changed its narrative. Musical chairs are played in the country and the PMLN will repent tomorrow,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has welcomed the return of Nawaz Sharif, saying the nation has high expectations from the former prime minister.

“The country needs unity and reconciliation. Nawaz Sharif will have to work hard for the revival of economy and ending inflation,” the seasoned politician said. The country doesn’t need politics of revenge, but a strong economy, he added.

During a meeting with senior PMLQ leader Imtiaz Ranjha, Shujaat said, “As an experienced politician, it is hoped that Nawaz Sharif will choose the path of reconciliation.” The PMLQ chief said, “There is an urgent need to work towards revitalising the country’s economy and eradicating unemployment and terrorism.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) Spokesperson, Aslam Ghauri, said his party had also welcomed Nawaz Sharif on his return to the country.

He urged all political parties to stop indulging in tussle, adding that there was a dire need to take the country out of the quagmire.