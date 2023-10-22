Infants, senior citizens more vulnerable to winter pulmonary health hazards

A child is wearing a mask among other people in Rawalpindi on December 20, 2020. — AFP

Islamabad : As soon as winter approaches in October, there are always growing concerns about pulmonary health due to various factors that affect indoor air quality and outdoor air pollution. Many factors related to pulmonary health during the winter season are mostly moulds, poor ventilation, gas heaters, and the impact of fog and smog blanketing the cities.

Mould growth can flourish in damp and poorly ventilated areas within homes during the winter. It poses a significant risk to respiratory health, as mould spores can trigger severe allergies and asthma attacks. To avoid stale environment, people should ensure proper ventilation and promptly address any water leaks or dampness issues. Daily exposure of sunlight and air ventilation should be done daily.

Insufficient ventilation during winter months is a common concern. We tend to shut off most of the windows because of winters and don't open them daily. Homes are often sealed tightly to conserve heat and insulation, but this can lead to a build-up of indoor air pollutants, including allergens and irritants. Regularly airing out your living spaces and using air purifiers can help maintain better indoor air quality. There are a lot of air purifiers and humidifiers are available in the market so that the air quality of indoors is maintained. Gas heaters are widely used in the winter, but they pose health hazards if not properly maintained. The gas heaters should not be used in closed rooms because they consume all the oxygen in the room and can be fatal.

There are many substandard heaters available in the market that do not consume complete gas and release carbon monoxide which is highly dangerous to inhale. Fog and smog often blanket big cities in winter and it's prolonged exposure can affect the respiratory system and people suffer from asthma and bronchitis. It's advisable to limit outdoor activities on days with poor air quality.

Pakistan being a partner of A Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) since 2017, has received support for activities in the bricks, household energy, agriculture, and waste sectors. In 2021, Pakistan started work with the CCAC on national planning for short-lived climate pollutant mitigation. The government of Punjab took emergency measures to ban crop burning and enforce emissions regulations on factories and vehicles. These measures have yet to see results as the air quality becomes worst in winters. Infants and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to respiratory issues during winter. The dry indoor air, coupled with exposure to moulds and other indoor pollutants, can result in coughing and chest congestion.

Maintaining humidity level in the house can ensure better pulmonary health. Senior citizens, especially those with respiratory conditions, need special care during winters. Cold air can aggravate breathing ailments, and they may be more vulnerable to respiratory infections. Awareness of the risks involved and paying special attention to the needs of babies and senior citizens can help reduce the onset of respiratory ailments during this season.