15 pickpockets arrested from Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE : Organised Crime Unit Chung has arrested a gang of 15 pickpockets from Minar-e-Pakistan Jalsa.

The arrested pickpockets told the police they belonged to Sindh and came to Minar-e-Pakistan Jalsa for stealing cash.

They said they had a group of 40 to 45 pickpockets. They pickpocketed citizens in rallies and crowded places, Chung DSP Farooq Asghar Awan said. They are history-sheeters and involved in dozens of theft incidents. Further investigation is under way. The accused were arrested with the help of professional skills, modern technology and public relations, said Chung DSP.

The accused will be severely punished with the help of prosecution partnership. Further operations will continue against the criminal elements.

Certificate of appreciation from DIG Organized Crime Unit Lahore was given to DSP Chung and his team.

Fake policeman arrested

Raiwind Railway Police have arrested a fake policeman looting citizens.

The suspect identified as Ejaz Shah looted citizens by posing as a policeman. He had looted a citizen at Raiwind Railway Yard.

Police recovered over 30,000 rupees looted from a citizen from the suspect's custody.

Eighteen cases were registered against him in different police stations of Lahore. Police were investigating.

253 road accidents in City

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,219 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,307 were injured. Out of these, 673 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals.

Motorbikes were involved in the majority (77%) road accidents.

The statistics showed that 253 road accidents were reported in provincial capital, which affected 269 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 84 in Multan with 87 victims and at third Gujranwala with 83 road accidents and 82 victims.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 623 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 538 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The details further reveal that 1,318 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1,040 males and 278 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 201 were under 18 years of age, 730 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 387 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 1,081 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 23 vans, 06 passenger buses, 19 trucks and 117 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.