Cyclist promotes eco-friendly transportation

LAHORE: Pakistani-American journalist, socialist and cyclist M Azhar Gulzar has embarked on an awareness campaign using his bicycle as a mean to promote eco-friendly transportation. He is advocating for non-toxic and sustainable rides rather than vehicles that emit smoke and generate heat.

In addition to his bicycle, Azhar is using a skateboard to demonstrate the various eco-friendly transportation options available. His goal is to raise awareness about environment-friendly modes of transportation.

Azhar started his journey from Karachi on August 24, 2023 in a bid to promote a greener, healthier and safer world environment. He reached Peshawar making brief stopovers at various tehsils, districts, cities, and provincial metropolises. During his journey, he delivered lectures to students at schools, colleges, and universities, focusing on environmental awareness. He also addressed topics related to HIV/AIDS and global peace. Azhar has also prepared courses on these subjects to teach school and college students and provide syllabi to underprivileged school children.

Azhar said that his mission is endorsed and supported by the United Nations AIDS Programme for Health and Peace Charter. He has undertaken similar awareness campaigns in Pakistan and around the world in 2007 and 2014, making it a lifelong mission. Azhar has previously undertaken shorter tours, including from Karachi to Hyderabad, Karachi to Islamabad, and from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles, USA.

As a vice-president of the Azhar Education Society, he is actively involved in various fields, including writing, editing, novel writing, poetry and philanthropy.

After completing his journey across Pakistan at the end of the year, Azhar, who received the Google Top Photographer 2023 Award of the Year, plans to extend his mission to Africa and Europe. He hopes to meet with the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan during his journey to discuss his vision for a greener Pakistan.