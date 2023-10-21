Lanka has historic ties with Pakistan, its army: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General HLVM Liyanage, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, Friday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters here.

Matters of professional interest and ways for enhancing bilateral defence ties came under discussion.

The Lankan army chief praised the Pakistan Army for its professionalism and successes in ongoing operations for bringing peace and stability in the region.

The COAS highlighted that Sri Lanka had historic relations with Pakistan and its armed forces, particularly in the fields of defence and training cooperation.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the commander of Sri Lankan Army laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.