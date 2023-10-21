Wapda, Navy cruise into National Hockey semis. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Wapda, Navy, and Pakistan Customs marched into the semi-finals of 67th National Hockey Champiaonship underway at Ishfaq Nadeem Stadium in Rawalpindi following the exciting quarter-finals on Friday.

Customs got the better of Army 3-1, Wapda outplayed Sindh A 8-1 while Navy had an easy 3-0 win against Punjab Police. Tosiq Hyder, Rana Waheed, and Hammad Anjum showcased their hockey skills contributing two goals each while Moen Shekeel and Abdul Rahman scored one apiece for the winners.

Before the match, Maj Gen Fida interacted with both the teams and later handed over man-of-the-match award to Hammad Anjum. Customs prevailed over the seasoned Army team, securing a place in the semi-finals with a 3-1 victory. Hamza Fiaz was the hero for Customs, scoring two crucial goals, while Ghazanfar Ali added the third. Rao Arsalan was the lone goal-scorer for Army. Major General Imtiaz Khan, Executive Director of Medask awarded Hamza Fiaz man-of-the-match award.

Navy demonstrated their strength on the hockey field overcoming Punjab Police with a convincing 3-0 victory. Osman Ali was the outstanding player of the match, contributing two goals, while Rana Waheed netted the third for Navy. Major General Dr Samrez Salik, Executive Director of Army Welfare Trust, presented man-of-the-match award to Osman.