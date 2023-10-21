Iftikhar Arif gets PAL award for his book Bagh-e-Gul-e- Surkh

ISLAMABAD: Renowned poet and scholar Iftikhar Arif has been given Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal Award for his book “Bagh-e-Gul-e- Surkh”. This and other National Literary Awards for the year 2021 were announced by Dr Najeeba Arif, chairperson of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), at a press conference. PAL’s Kamal-e-Fun Award is the highest literary award in the field of literature for recognition of lifetime’s achievement in creative and research work.
