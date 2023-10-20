PPP reiterates demand for announcing election date, schedule

PPP’s Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi. — Facebook/Faisal Karim Kundi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday reiterated its demand and asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the election date and schedule for the general elections in the country, saying that a lot of selection has been done and now there should be an election in the country.

“Where is it written in the Constitution that the elections should be held in abeyance for selection,” said PPP’s Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi while reiterating the demand of the PPP for announcement of the election date and schedule.

Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi said that the announcement of heaven by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in return for welcoming Nawaz Sharif is surprising.

Kundi said that elections cannot be won by reception at the state level. “Nawaz Sharif’s public meeting on his return will be held with the duty of 20 thousand cops,” he ridiculed the PML-N.