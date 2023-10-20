Workshop on capacity-building concludes

DG Punjab Sports Board Dr Asif Tufail while speaking during a three-day workshop on capacity building and prevention of injuries at the National Hockey Stadium on October 19, 2023. — X/@Sports_BoardPB

LAHORE:A three-day workshop on capacity building and prevention of injuries concluded at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

DG Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, who was the chief guest on the third and last day, also addressed the participants of workshop. Deputy Director Chand Parveen, who performed as coordinator for the smooth holding of online training workshop was also present at the training session, which was conducted to enhance and polish the skills of coaches.

Assistant Professor of Orthopedics at Jinnah Hospital Dr Amir Sohail and FIH Academy expert trainer Zahid Ali gave lectures to enhance the knowledge and awareness of coaches belonging to diverse games.

Dr Amir Sohail delivered a lecture about sports injuries, their prevention, management and various precautionary measures during the training workshop. He told the participants about how to prevent an injury and its serious consequences. “Through better management and timely response we can reduce the seriousness of an injury. A proper knowledge and awareness played a key role in a better management of injury,” he added.

Dr Amir also threw light on the importance of nutrition. He said the athletes of different games require different kinds of nutrition and food. “Right food for the right player also played an important part in minimizing the possibility of an injury,” he explained.