PFA discards 220 litre tainted drinks

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fake beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands on Mustafabad Road in the provincial metropolis.

The authority discarded 220 litres of spurious carbonated drinks, prohibited chemicals, sweeteners and hazardous artificial flavours. Further, PFA confiscated 1,000 empty bottles, 65 crates, four cylinders, five blue non-food grade drums, five filling machines, labels, stoves and filtration plants.

This was informed by PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar. He said that the authority also filed an FIR against the factory owner on account of adulteration and forgery.

He said that the authority took action against the factory owner for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that fabricated fizzy drinks were being prepared with loose colours, hazardous chemicals, artificial sweeteners and unclean tap water. Fake beverages with fake labelling were to be supplied to the different local shops in various areas of Lahore, however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action, he said.