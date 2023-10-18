Colleagues demand special package for policeman

Police personnel can be seen standing guard. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: Hundreds of terrorist incidents not only claimed thousands of lives of policemen and civilians but made thousands of others physically challenged who never returned to normal life.

There are a number of such policemen who have been battling for life for the last many years after sustaining injuries in a terrorist attack. Many lost the battle and died of the same wounds years later.

Shah Saud, a constable from Charsadda, was wounded in a blast in the Pishtakhara area of the provincial capital in September 2010. He died 13 years later at hospital after he had developed complications.

Shah Saud had lost his leg and had developed kidney issues after the bomb attack on their patrolling car in Pishtakhara 13 years back. He was under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit for the last few days after a kidney transplant that was donated by a family member. He is survived by a widow, a son and three daughters.

“The brave cop suffered after the bomb attack on the patrolling van in Pishtakhara in September 2010. One constable Shabbir was martyred while Shah Saud and driver Ijaz were wounded. He lost his leg and developed kidney issues that further damaged his health,” a colleague said.

He added that the additional IGP Headquarters had approved Rs1 million for his transplant after his case was taken up by Assistant Inspector General Establishment Dr Zahid Jan.

He did not recover after the kidney transplant. Shah Saud was posted at the office of Assistant Superintendent of Police Faqirabad for the last many years after a former Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman ordered to post all the cops wounded in terror attacks at nearest places with easy tasks.

A number of his colleagues and other people on social media demanded special packages like martyrs for Shah Saud as he not only died because of the terror attack but he and his family also suffered because of it for over a decade.

“He and his entire family suffered for 13 years. He is a martyr and his family should be given a special package,” said another colleague. They said that other cops, who were facing similar issues after the attacks, should also be visited and helped.