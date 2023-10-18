Foolproof security being ensured at Diplomatic Enclave

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Police are ceaselessly dedicated to preserving law and order within the federal capital, a police spokesman said.
He said that, to fortify the security of the Diplomatic Enclave, police personnel stationed at different entry gates diligently executing their responsibilities, meticulously verifying the particulars of individuals accessing the diplomatic enclave and meticulously documenting vehicle information.
The diplomatic enclave encompasses pivotal government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets, necessitating an unwavering focus on their safeguarding.
Citizens entering the diplomatic enclave are now mandated to display their identification cards. Additionally, individuals with private business within the diplomatic enclave are urged to carry their requisite documentation and extend their full cooperation to on-duty personnel.
