Workers demand basic amenities for Palestinians

A Palestinian reacts as he is helped across the rubble following an Israeli airstrike on buildings in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions has condemned Israeli strikes in Gaza and urged the UN to intervene to halt the war.

The workers were carrying banners in support of the oppressed people of Palestine and condemned brutality meted out to Palestinians.

They demanded that people of Gaza should not be deprived of basic necessities of life during this hard time of war and their electricity and supply of food, water and medicines and other essential items of daily use must be restored.

The rally was led by Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the Federation, and was addressed by Akbar Ali Khan, Salahuddin Ayubi, Hassan Munir Bhatti, Nosher Khan, Arshad Gujjar, Osama Tariq, and others.