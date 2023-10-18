Harsh life

I recently happened to have a rather gloomy interaction with one of my classmates whom I saw working as a helper in a private school. Upon asking about her studies, she informed me that she could not continue her studies because her family was unable to afford her education.
This reminded me of the good old days when I could witness her excelling in academic and extracurricular activities. Unfortunately, there are millions of competent and talented individuals having the same fate. The government must invest in the country’s youth and prevent them from slipping into the abyss of despair and poverty.
Nadil Rahim Baksh
Karachi
