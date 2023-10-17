Man, sister murdered over old rivalry

Two police personnel stand guard. — AFP/File

LAHORE:A man and his sister were murdered over old rivalry in Wahdat Colony here on Monday. Deceased Nauman Butt had murdered sometimes ago brother of prime suspect Aftab. Accused Aftab along with his accomplice Majid visited Nauman for reconciliation. However, it was a trap. The suspects after a brief altercation opened firing. As a result, Nauman and his sister Anoushay Butt received bullet injuries and died. Police were investigating.

10-year-old raped

A 10-year-old boy was raped by a teacher of religious education in Shadman. The suspect identified as Habibur Rehman took the victim to the quarters of a mosque and raped him and fled. Police have registered a case and arrested the suspect. SHO Ali Zeb said the accused was handed over to gender-based crime cell for further investigation.

SP Model Town Ammara Sherazi announced commendatory certificates for the SHO and his team.

Power theft detected in factory

Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has detected a major theft of electricity in a wire manufacturing factory in Sherakot area on Monday. According to the Lesco spokesman, under the supervision of CEO Engineer Shahid Haider, a team of Lesco Chowburji sub-division detected electricity theft in the factory.

The Lesco authorities imposed Rs 1 million fine on factory owner Rana Liaquat. A case has been also registered against him in Sherakot police station.

Two bike lifters arrested

Johar Town police arrested two members of a bike lifting gang on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as M Salman and M Shakir. Police also recovered four motorbikes, master keys, cutter and mobile phones from their custody. Reportedly, the suspects were busy in conducting bids in Johar Town, Sattokatla and Township.

The suspects would conduct bids and distributed the looted money among themselves. In another incident, Islampura police arrested two members of a dacoit gang identified as Phool and Zeeshan alias Hafiz. Police also recovered the illegal weapons and mobile phones from their custody. They would conduct bids in deserted areas of the city.

Cheque distribution ceremony

A cheque distribution ceremony was held at the CCPO office on Monday. SSP Admin Atif Nazir distributed cheques among 14 Ghazis of Lahore Police and parents of 34 special children.

On this occasion, SSP Admin said that the process of distribution of welfare funds is going on under the direction of CCPO Lahore. This process which started from Sept 1 will continue till the distribution of welfare funds to all the parents of Ghazis and special children. Along with this, scholarship for children's education continues while special children are being taken care of in every way.

Road accidents

At least 11 people died, whereas 1,297 were injured in 1,169 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 657 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 640 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams. Motorbikes were involved in the majority (73%) accidents.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 607 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians, and 545 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.